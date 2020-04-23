35% of Wisconsin businesses surveyed say they may close if current economic conditions continue
UW-Oshkosh, in partnership with the WEDC, found one in three businesses will close within three months if current economic conditions persist.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 23, 2020 at 2:50 AM
Green Bay coronavirus help: St. Mary's hospital getting 4,000 masks from Bass Pro Shop...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 23, 2020 at 12:32 AM
Here's information about how Green Bay area residents can help each other and how communities are finding solutions.
Aaron Rodgers auctioning Lambeau tour, game tickets, jersey and more
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 23, 2020 at 12:18 AM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers raising money to feed the hungry with auction.
'Are you willing to sacrifice any life for this?': Clergy denounce protests asking to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2020 at 11:35 PM
Several clergy members and others denounce the protest that took place last weekend in Brookfield and Madison.
JBS plant in Green Bay linked to 147 coronavirus cases as meatpacking outbreaks continue...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 22, 2020 at 10:53 PM
Brown County added 93 cases overnight, continuing the largest rate of increase in Wisconsin, and has 410 total cases.
State business lobby sought changes to workers' compensation protections for first...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2020 at 10:47 PM
The last-minute change enraged unions representing law enforcement and firefighters.
22-year-old Green Bay man charged with stabbing homicide victim 175 times
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 22, 2020 at 9:56 PM
Andres Garcia-Saenz is being held on $500,000 bond for the March 17 homicide in the 1400 block of Traeger Street.
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 22, 2020
by bhague@wrn.com on April 22, 2020 at 8:18 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON APRIL 22, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
Wisconsin reports 79 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and other group facilities, but...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2020 at 7:32 PM
State officials reported deaths in many facilities, including one in a correctional institution. But state health department data remains incomplete.
