32 more years in prison for Missouri man who killed brothers
A Missouri man already serving life in prison for killing two brothers from Wisconsin over a cattle contract has been sentenced to 32 additional years for a related federal crime. Garland Joseph Nelson of the northwestern Missouri town of Braymer…
-
Koehn, Kenneth Krist Age 77 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/24
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM
-
Royall Baseball Takes Down New Lisbon 11-4
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM
-
Wisconsin Democrats rally around Biden re-election announcement
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM
Biden's announcement officially set up the prospect of a 2024 rematch with Trump, who is leading the early Republican field.
-
Assembly to take up bills aimed at cutting number of weeks unemployment would be paid in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM
Republican lawmakers are seeking to reduce the length of time unemployed Wisconsinites can receive unemployment benefits when the economy is strong.
-
Evers pitches $270 million for students, and it has nothing to do with books or supplies....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM
Gov. Evers visited an Appleton elementary school and Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee to introduce permanent mental health programs for K-12 schools.
-
Tuition will be going up for UWGB students in Manitowoc, Marinette and Sheboygan. Here's...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on April 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM
UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander says students in Manitowoc, Marinette and Sheboygan should pay the same as those at the four-year campus.
-
Oconto Spanish teacher resigns in middle of school year, forcing district to scramble
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2023 at 9:44 AM
Superintendent Emily Miller said the resignation "was unexpected and has presented some challenges for our school."
-
Here's what Supreme Court's ruling on mifepristone means for Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2023 at 9:02 PM
The court's ruling keeps mifepristone available for miscarriage management in Wisconsin, while having limited impact on medication abortions due to existing state laws.
