$316 million Powerball ticket was sold in Green Bay, Wisconsin Lottery says
Lottery officials say the Wisconsin winner who will split the jackpot with a California winner bought their ticket in Green Bay.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Green Bay City Council will see 9 contested races in April election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Seven candidates will vie for three vacant council seats and two incumbents are poised to run unopposed.
Brown County spring elections: These candidates are running this spring for county or...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Contested seats in Brown include 7 of 12 Green Bay Council seats, 13 of 26 openings on County Board. Allouez, Suamico will choose village presidents.
Homicide Suspect Accused Of Trying To Stab Adams County Deputy
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM
Wisconsin Receives 1st Shipment of Oral Antiviral COVID Treatments
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2022 at 5:25 PM
Sarah Godlewski, Tom Nelson use Jan. 6 anniversary to criticize Ron Johnson, who has...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM
In a western Wisconsin congressional race, state Sen. Brad Pfaff attacks Republican Derrick Van Orden, who was at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in talks with Michael Gableman to extend contract...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2022 at 4:41 PM
Vos wants legislative proposals from Gableman within the next few weeks, his office said Thursday.
Finger, Patricia Age 84 of Rural Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM
Knudson, Eugene “Skip” Clifford Age 86 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2022 at 3:59 PM
