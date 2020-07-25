31 things to know: Green Bay Packers history and standout games vs. every NFL team
After 100 years of football, Packers fans have plenty of memories. Here’s a team-by-team look at that history and some standout games.
Basse: Milk Class Wars Make it Difficult to Paint Full Picture
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
Are things looking up for the dairy industry going into the second half of 2020? The answer is 'it depends,' according to Dan Basse of AgResource Company in Chicago.
WFU Hires Farmer Labor Organizer
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The Wisconsin Farmers Union has created a new position to help develop grassroots power in support of farmer-labor solidarity.
Farms Sought for Top Milk Quality Dairy Herd Awards
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The National Mastitis Council is now taking nominations for its annual National Dairy Quality Award.
Wisconsin Still Tops Nation in Mink Pelt Output
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The fur industry in Wisconsin continues to be strong.
New Wisconsin Ag Youth Council Being Formed
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary announced the creation of the new Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
'It's not a response to protests': U.S. attorney says focus of federal agents is tackling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM
"It's not the federal operation that we saw in Portland," said Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. attorney for Wisconsin's Eastern District.
Baileys Harbor resort closes after guests test positive for COVID-19 after leaving
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2020 at 9:33 PM
Sunset Shores Resort closed Friday after learning guests who stayed last weekend contracted the virus.
PSC extends utility disconnection moratorium until September 1st
by WRN Contributor on July 24, 2020 at 9:24 PM
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has extended a statewide utility disconnection moratorium until September 1st. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases was the driving factor behind the commission’s decision. It means Wisconsin […]
Ashwaubenon School District releases plan for fall that includes hybrid learning, face...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2020 at 9:16 PM
The plan for the first quarter of the school year includes options for virtual learning and a hybrid model for grades 6-12.
