31 New COVID19 Cases Reported Thursday (12/3) in Juneau County

The Juneau County Health Department reported 31 new COVID19 cases during their Thursday afternoon report. Juneau County currently has 238 active cases with 3 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had 1,453 cases with 746 recoveries. For the third straight day the New Lisbon Correctional Facility reported zero new cases. Their active case count dropped to 4.

Source: WRJC.com







