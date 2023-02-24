3 wounded after reception to mourn teen slain at school

Authorities say three teenage boys were wounded when gunfire erupted after a funeral reception for a 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed at his St. Paul high school earlier this month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that none of the wounded…

