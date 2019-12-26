3 Vehicle Accident Takes Place in Vernon County

On 12/23/2019, at approximately 5:53 PM, Vernon County 911 Dispatch received a call of a three vehicle accident on State Highway 56 near Curti Road in the Town of Genoa. Lance A. Fortney age 42, of Madison WI, was operating a motor vehicle westbound on State Highway 56 and crossed the center line striking a vehicle driven by Ronald L. Garvalia age 82, of Genoa WI, who was traveling eastbound on State Highway 56. Lance A. Fortney struck the vehicle driven By Ronald L. Garvalia and then struck a vehicle driven by Logan M. Trussoni age 28, of Onalaska WI, and her passenger Ty C. Shatzer age 30, also of Onalaska WI who were traveling behind Ronald L. Garvalia. No occupants sustained any life threatening injuries, air-bags were deployed, and all the occupants were wearing their seat-belts. The three vehicles were removed by Ed’s Towing Service and Sleepy Hollow Towing Service. Lance Fortney was placed under arrest for operating under the influence, fifth offense.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





