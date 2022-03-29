3 Suffer Minor Injuries in Rollover Accident

On March 25th, 2022 at approximately 10:25 PM, the Vernon County Dispatch Center was notified of a one vehicle rollover accident. A vehicle driven by 19 year old Daisy Hansen of Ontario came across a slippery stretch of roadway causing her to lose control and leave the roadway going down a steep embankment before coming to rest on its roof. Also involved was a 17 year old Brookwood High School student, and 21 year old Justice Franks of Westby.

All parties involved were wearing their seatbelts.

All three occupants were evaluated at the scene by Westby First Responders ad Tri-State Ambulance they were later transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with suspected minor injuries by Tri-State Ambulance service.

Source: WRJC.com







