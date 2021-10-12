3 people killed in a plane crash near Eagle River identified, worked for Missouri-based Surdex Corp.
The Forest County Medical Examiner identified the three individuals killed Sept. 28 in the plane crash near Eagle River.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Howard woman found guilty in case where her 5-year-old son's body was found in trunk of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2021 at 10:42 PM
Green Bay woman was charged with felony child neglect, hiding a corpse and other offenses after remains of her child were found in truck of car.
-
3 people killed in a plane crash near Eagle River identified, worked for Missouri-based...
by Wausau Daily Herald on October 12, 2021 at 10:35 PM
-
Updated: Where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Brown County, including for kids
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2021 at 10:35 PM
Here's where you can look for an available appointment or join a waitlist for a vaccine.
-
A 'COVID-19 snake pit': Another Wisconsin parent sues over school's lack of protocols
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 12, 2021 at 10:17 PM
In the suit, the mother alleges the district violated her son's equal protection rights and caused his infection.
-
Developer is latest to propose affordable apartments on Green Bay vacant site near...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2021 at 9:10 PM
The city's Redevelopment Authority endorsed an Appleton developer's apartment building proposal for the 1100 block of East Walnut Street.
-
Wisconsin sixth-generation fishing company Susie-Q meets changing challenges of Great...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on October 12, 2021 at 8:43 PM
Jamie LeClair, the sixth-generation LeClair to sell fish in Two Rivers, remembers her grandfather fishing in minus-70-degree wind chills.
-
A 28 Year Old Chicago Man Facing Charges Of Stealing A Vehicle And Possessing Drugs
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM
-
Illinois Man Fleeing To Juneau County To Avoid Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM
-
Vos says Gableman elections probe will continue
by Bob Hague on October 12, 2021 at 5:27 PM
The latest development in a partisan Republican investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin saw state State Attorney General Josh Kaul make a request of Speaker Robin Vos “So my request to Speaker Vos is simple: shut this […]
