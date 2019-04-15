3 New Lisbon Residence Face Drug Charges

Three New Lisbon residents are facing charges after local authorities conducted a search on April 9th. 33 year old Heather Riggs and 32 year old Gregory Riggs were both placed on probation back in 2013. Authorities told Heather they were conducting a search due to the probation and a report of drug activity taking place at the residence. Heather said that Greg was not home he had taken their van to Mauston. She informed authorities where drug paraphernalia was located at the residence. Outside the house authorities found 25 year old Jacob Melton asleep in a vehicle. Authorities found 2 unknown substances on Melton that appeared to be methamphetamine. Melton said it was a fake substance. At this time a Mauston officer located and detained Gregory Riggs and his vehicle. Greg Riggs and Melton were both transported to the Juneau County Jail. Heather and Gregory Riggs are both facing charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Melton is facing charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine.

