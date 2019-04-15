3 New Lisbon Residence Face Drug Charges
Three New Lisbon residents are facing charges after local authorities conducted a search on April 9th. 33 year old Heather Riggs and 32 year old Gregory Riggs were both placed on probation back in 2013. Authorities told Heather they were conducting a search due to the probation and a report of drug activity taking place at the residence. Heather said that Greg was not home he had taken their van to Mauston. She informed authorities where drug paraphernalia was located at the residence. Outside the house authorities found 25 year old Jacob Melton asleep in a vehicle. Authorities found 2 unknown substances on Melton that appeared to be methamphetamine. Melton said it was a fake substance. At this time a Mauston officer located and detained Gregory Riggs and his vehicle. Greg Riggs and Melton were both transported to the Juneau County Jail. Heather and Gregory Riggs are both facing charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Melton is facing charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up lawsuit over lame-duck laws, putting one case on a fast t...16 hours ago
- Green Bay woman at Notre Dame: Fire was 'most horrific thing I've ever witnessed...17 hours ago
- Police: Neenah boy, 17, accused in killings of grandparents in Grand Chute home18 hours ago
- Olson, Alice M. Age 75 of Friendship20 hours ago
- Mauston Schools Weekly Sports Schedule20 hours ago
- 3 New Lisbon Residence Face Drug Charges21 hours ago
- State Crop Values Rose by Seven Percent in 20181 day ago
- Baldwin Pushes Bill to Improve Internet Access in Rural America1 day ago
- Jefferson Co. Counting Down to Farm Tech Days1 day ago
- Wisconsin Assembly Republicans – GOP blames Evers’ budget for potential property t...4 days ago
- Jim Steineke – Steineke hits, misses on claim Evers won't meet6 days ago
- Republican Party of Wisconsin – State GOP's claim about statewide recount hits ...1 week ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.