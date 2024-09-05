3 Milwaukee police officers, suspect wounded during exchange of gunfire in apartment building
Three police officers have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant on a man inside a Milwaukee apartment building. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman tells reporters that the injuries suffered by the officers in Thursday morning’s shooting were…
Boehm, Anna Age 86 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM
Schneider, Cheryl Age 74 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2024 at 3:47 PM
Gurecki, Myrtle L. Age 95 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2024 at 3:19 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 5, 2024 at 10:58 AM
The NFL kicks off the 2024 regular season in Kansas City tonight – The Packers season opener is tomorrow night in Brazil – A no-no in Chicago – Brewers fall to Cardinals
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 5, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Burlington railroad worker struck and killed by commuter train in Kenosha (KENOSHA) A railroad worker killed in Kenosha. 34-year-old Union Pacific employee Austin Raysby of Burlington was struck by a commuter train over the noon hour Wednesday. None […]
Titletown Report for 9/5/2024
by Bill Scott on September 5, 2024 at 9:26 AM
The Packers have arrived in Brazil and for the second straight season, get to call themselves the youngest team in the NFL.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on September 5, 2024 at 8:50 AM
RFK Jr sues to get name off ballot (MADISON) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is suing in Dane County Court to have his name off Wisconsin’s presidential ballot. The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted five to one last week to put Kennedy on the ballot, […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 4, 2024 at 7:57 PM
The Packers are in Brazil and open their season Friday night – the Brewers face the Cardinals in the rubber game of their series
Tanker Truck Ignites on Fire in Median Near Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2024 at 4:19 PM
