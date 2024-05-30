3 killed, including suspected gunman, in Minneapolis shooting, police say
Minneapolis police say three people including the suspected gunman have died in a shooting at an apartment complex. Two officers were also hospitalized with injuries in the Thursday shooting in the south Minneapolis neighborhood of Whittier. Police say the public…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Local Prep Scores from Wednesday 5/30
by WRJC WebMaster on May 30, 2024 at 6:04 PM
Royall Walks Off Into Sectionals
by WRJC WebMaster on May 30, 2024 at 6:02 PM
Warp, Darlene “Dee” Ida Age 84 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on May 30, 2024 at 3:03 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 30, 2024 at 11:03 AM
Brewers end scoreless drought against Cubs starters – Admirals drop AHL Western Conference final opener – Packers continue OTA’s
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 30, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Brookfield police officer okay after being dragged by vehicle, assaulted (BROOKFIELD) A Brookfield police officer is okay after being dragged and assaulted Tuesday evening. Police say the officer tried to arrest a 32-year-old Milwaukee man in […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 29, 2024 at 8:19 PM
The Brewers and Cubs go at it again tonight at Am Fam – NFLPA looking to change up the offseason
Mile Bluff supports high school graduates
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2024 at 5:27 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/28
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2024 at 4:17 PM
Royall Blanks Brookwood to Advance in Baseball Post Season
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2024 at 4:15 PM
