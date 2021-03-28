3 in 10 Wisconsin residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
About three-fourth of Wisconsin’s seniors have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
3 in 10 Wisconsin residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 28, 2021 at 7:47 PM
About three-fourth of Wisconsin's seniors have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Caufield signs with Montreal Canadiens
by Bill Scott on March 28, 2021 at 6:20 AM
It didn’t take long for Wisconsin sophomore forward Cole Caufield to take the next step. Just over 24-hours after the Badgers fell to Bemidji State 6-3 in the NCAA’s East Regional opener, the nations leading scorer in goals and […]
-
Wisconsin health officials identify one case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 28, 2021 at 2:24 AM
The new variant has unique mutations that may affect the effectiveness of antibodies from a previous COVID-19 infection or a vaccine.
-
The depths of Lake Michigan are getting warmer, new study reveals. That could mean more...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 28, 2021 at 2:23 AM
Lake Michigan is warming by about 0.11 degrees Fahrenheit each decade. That could spell disaster for fish populations and shoreline erosion.
-
Wisconsin A.D. Alvarez expected to announce retirement soon
by Bill Scott on March 27, 2021 at 5:11 PM
University of Wisconsin Barry Alvarez is expected to retire as the schools athletic director. He’s served in that capacity since 2006 after first coming to Wisconsin in 1990 as the university’s head football coach. Alvarez went […]
-
Strong 2nd Half Leads Riverdale over New Lisbon in Alternate Fall Football Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2021 at 3:06 AM
-
Monroe County To Hold 2021 Dairy Breakfast between Cashton at Sparta at MDS Dairy
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2021 at 2:22 AM
-
April 6th Election will have Contested Races for Mauston Alderpersons Royall School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2021 at 2:22 AM
-
Shaka Smart Named Head Coach at Marquette
by Bill Scott on March 27, 2021 at 12:20 AM
Wisconsin native Shaka Smart has been named the 18th head coach of the Marquette University men’s basketball program on Friday. The university will officially introduce Smart during a news conference on Monday. In 12 seasons as a head […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.