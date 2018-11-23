3 Face Drug Charges After Welfare Check Leads Authorities to Camp Douglas
A welfare check led to the arrest of 3 area citizens in Camp Douglas. A welfare check was done on 21 year old Cody Baldwin of Tomah. Authorities noted Baldwin had a warrant out for his arrest. Authorities tracked Baldwin to a Camp Douglas residence. 18 year old Andrew Jones of Camp Douglas opened the door to authorities and told them Baldwin was inside. Baldwin immediately put his hands up and said his parole officer had probably put the warrant out. According to the criminal complaint Baldwin smelled of marijuana. A deputy noticed marijuana blunts on the floor and a search of the residence was conducted. Authorities located 4.3 grams of methamphetamine as well as other drug related items. Baldwin, Jones, and 19 year old Maya Schilling of Camp Douglas all could face charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Source: WRJC.com
