3 Dozen Fire Crews Respond To Racine County Recycling Plant

A fire at a recycling facility in the Town of Norway re-ignited Sunday night, filling the sky with smoke. Nearly three dozen fire crews had responded to the first report, coming from as far away at Dane County. No injuries were reported. A one-mile stretch of U-S Highway 45 was closed to traffic. Firefighters say strong winds, a lack of hydrants and the flammable materials at John’s Disposal complicated the job. The fire was first reported at about 1:00 P-M. At one point, workers jumped into a burning truck and drove it away from a building filled with cardboard.

Source: WRJC.com

