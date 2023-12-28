3 die in crash of vehicle fleeing Monona traffic stop, authorities say
No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, authorities said.
Henningsen, Shirley Jane Age 93 of Westfield
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2024 at 4:21 PM
Cox, William D. Age 70 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2024 at 4:14 PM
Kotlowski, Allen Richard Age 65 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2024 at 4:12 PM
Local Prep Scores from Friday 12/29
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM
Hillsboro Boys Win Adams-Friendship Holiday Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/28
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2023 at 5:39 PM
Royall Girls Take Own Holiday Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2023 at 5:38 PM
High Speed Chase Leads to Arrest in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM
Herb Kohl dead at age 88
by Bob Hague on December 28, 2023 at 8:02 PM
Wisconsin is remembering Herb Kohl. The former Milwaukee Bucks owner and US Senator from Wisconsin is dead at age 88. The Milwaukee born Democrat bid farewell to Senate colleagues in 2012 “My colleagues in this body are to a man or a woman, […]
