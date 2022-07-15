3 die in 2 shootings in Milwaukee within 30 minutes, police say
Milwaukee police say three people died Thursday after two separate shootings in the span of 30 minutes.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Voters care about clean water. Now they're trying to get lawmakers to pay attention
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM
In a Marquette University Law School poll last month, 66% of respondents indicated they believe water quality is a statewide concern.
Pennsylvania congressman concludes internal investigation with few answers after Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 2:19 AM
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson had claimed Rep. Mike Kelly's staff had sought to pass along paperwork on Jan. 6 regarding false electors.
12 Packers training camp dates for 2022 season will be open to the public; players will...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 10:24 PM
The Green Bay Packers will hold 12 open practices, including Family Night, during training camp this year.
Wisconsin elections administrator says voters must mail their own ballots
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 9:40 PM
Wisconsin voters must place their own ballots in the mail, a hit for people with disabilties
Pennsylvania congressman launches internal investigation after Ron Johnson's claims about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 8:13 PM
Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly's office launched an internal investigation after Sen. Ron Johnson claimed false electors we
Fact check: Trump back on hot seat with claim linking ballot box ruling to 2020 election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 7:04 PM
Former President Donald Trump says The Wisconsin Supreme Court decision declaring ballot drop boxes illegal "includes the 2020 Presidential Election."
Howard Commons pavilion, amphitheater project fulfills village's desire for community...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM
The 18-year effort to develop a community gathering space in the village has seen high-density housing, senior living and commercial development fill in formerly vacant space.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Ron Johnson raised more than $7 million in second...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 6:49 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Federal appeals court agrees with dismissal of lawsuit over 2018 fatal Green Bay police...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM
The 7th Circuit appeals court found that a Green Bay officer acted reasonably in shooting and killing Jonathan Tubby in 2018.
