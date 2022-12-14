3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

Authorities say three people are dead in Louisiana as a destructive storm rips across the South spawning tornadoes. Sheriff’s deputies found a young boy and his mother dead near Shreveport, Louisiana, amid a mile-long trail of destruction. Roughly 280 miles…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.