3 charged in Mall of America killing days before Christmas
Three suspects have been charged Thursday in connection to the Mall of America shooting on Dec. 23 that killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, of St. Paul, inside the mall’s Nordstrom store. Authorities say 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams Wright, of Minneapolis, was charged…
Green Bay Press-Gazette's 2022 Photos of the Year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2022 at 10:34 PM
Check out Green Bay Press-Gazette photos looking back on local news, sports and features in 2022.
Students from across Northeast Wisconsin take part in Healthcare Bootcamp
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2022 at 9:54 PM
High school students from Lena, Suring, Gillett and Peshtigo took part in HSHS St. Vincent Hospital's second Healthcare Bootcamp event of the year.
Retiring Green Bay Metro Fire Department Chief David Litton focused 'on small changes...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2022 at 8:01 PM
Litton, hired 9 1/2 years ago, "understood the issues, challenges from both sides of the aisle" because he also had prior experience as a city manager
Mauston Man Facing Child Sex Crime Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM
Juneau County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Possible Domestic Disturbance
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:53 PM
Local Prep Scores from Wednesday 12/28
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM
Frei, Patricia “Patsy” Age 84 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM
Goodyear III, Walter Dean Age 8 of White Creek
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM
Gosda, Elmer Lee Age 80 of the Saddle Ridge Portage Area
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:28 PM
