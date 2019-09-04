3 Bills To Help Struggling Wisconsin Farmers Gain Bipartisan Support

Three bills are being circulated in the Wisconsin Legislature which are aimed at helping the state’s struggling farmers. All three are sponsored by Democrats but they are said to have bipartisan support. One would help farmers pay off their college debt, another would offer retirement planning help, and the third would award grants of up to 50-thousand dollars for small-scale farming operations. As much as 30-thousand dollars in student loans would be forgiven for college graduates who commit to farming in Wisconsin for at least five years.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.