3 Bills To Help Struggling Wisconsin Farmers Gain Bipartisan Support
Three bills are being circulated in the Wisconsin Legislature which are aimed at helping the state’s struggling farmers. All three are sponsored by Democrats but they are said to have bipartisan support. One would help farmers pay off their college debt, another would offer retirement planning help, and the third would award grants of up to 50-thousand dollars for small-scale farming operations. As much as 30-thousand dollars in student loans would be forgiven for college graduates who commit to farming in Wisconsin for at least five years.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Back to school 2019: Readers share first-day-of-school photos8 hours ago
- Marquette Poll: Wisconsin voters rate Donald Trump, top Democratic candidates8 hours ago
- Stevens Point police dog Luna dies from multiple organ failure, mushrooms suspected8 hours ago
- Mauston Volleyball Falls in 3 Competitive Sets 3-0 to Reedsburg, Tennis Wins 5-210 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster11 hours ago
- State Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Support Beginning Farmers13 hours ago
- Another Good Week for Crops, But Heat is Badly Needed13 hours ago
- Wolf Population Estimated at mid-900s in Wisconsin13 hours ago
- State Senator Lena Taylor to run for Milwaukee mayor1 day ago
- Woman Arrested after Vernon County Roll Over Accident1 day ago
- Wisconsin Assembly Republicans – No, Evers did not ‘cancel’ the sales tax holida...1 day ago
- AAA says more Wisconsinites are dying in red light crashes1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.