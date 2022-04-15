3 Arrested on Burglary Charges in Village of Necedah

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, at approximately 1830 hours, the Juneau County Communications Center received a report of a possible burglary in progress in the Village of Necedah.

Multiple deputies from the Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to Necedah.

While responding deputies received additional information that two male subjects were witnessed stealing a coin machine from the Necedah Laundromat and placing it into a White Tahoe. Deputies were also provided with the license plate number, which came back to a White GMC Yukon.

At 1841 hours deputies located the vehicle traveling west on 32nd Street and conducted a high risk traffic stop.

As a result of the stop three individuals were arrested, Daniel Horwath, 35, Tomahawk, WI, Brian Thomas, 33, Eagle River, WI and Kimberly Guite, 19, Marshfield, WI.

Daniel Horwath has been tentatively charged with three counts of Felony Bail Jumping, Felony Theft, Entry into a Locked Coin Box and Criminal Damage to Property.

Brian Thomas has been tentatively charged with Felony Theft, Entry into a Locked Coin Box and Criminal Damage to Property. He also had outstanding warrants from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Oneida County.

Kimberly Guite has been tentatively charged with Felony Bail Jumping, Felony Theft, Entry into a Locked Coin Box and Criminal Damage to Property.

At this time the incident remains under investigation. Additional charges may follow.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and C&S Towing.

Source: WRJC.com







