3 Arrested in Vernon County
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the Sheriff’s Office executed a Search Warrant on
Thursday afternoon, November 30, 2023, at approximately 2:00 PM, at a residence on Mc
Kibbin Lane, rural Westby, WI, in the town of Jefferson. The Search Warrant was authorized by
Vernon County Circuit Court as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
Deputies/investigators located and seized forty-seven grams of Methamphetamine, several
baggies of suspected Fentanyl, and cash. Arrested were Mark Alan Mc Kibbin, age 37, of rural
Westby, WI and Melinda Sue Stalsberg, age 36, of Viroqua, WI. Also taken into custody
pursuant to an unrelated arrest warrant was a 37-year-old male, also of Viroqua, WI.
Mark Mc Kibbin was booked into the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for:
1) Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
2) Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 10-50 grams
3) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Melinda Stalsberg was booked into the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for:
1) Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 3-10 grams
2) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Fentanyl is a deadly drug. The suspected substances will be tested later adhering to strict
safety protocols for testing unknown substances. Both Mc Kibbin and Stalsberg will be held
pending a Bail Hearing in Vernon County Circuit Court. Formal charges will be sought through
Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.
The Sheriff’s Office utilized resources from the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group,
a five-county drug task force of which Vernon County is a member.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information about this crime or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 608-
637-8477 or submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com Callers or persons submitting tips to
Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.
Source: WRJC.com
by WRJC WebMaster on December 5, 2023 at 7:49 PM
