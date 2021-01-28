 2nd Elroy Food Pantry Challenge Issued

Larry Ormson has announced that he will again match donations to the Elroy Food Pantry. This challenge will run during the month of February, up to a maximum of $2000. If you give $2000, the Pantry will receive $4000 to support this worthwhile community activity.

Donations should be given to the Elroy Food Pantry, 226 Erickson St., Elroy WI 53929, with a note that this is for the challenge. Thank you for participating.

Source: WRJC.com







