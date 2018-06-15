29th annual energy fair kicks off in Portage County
The Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) kicked off its annual Energy Fair in Custer on Friday.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Kinship Companions owner Christy Tuchel guilty on most charges in dead dogs case: jury2 hours ago
- Heat and humidity increase this weekend3 hours ago
- The Latest: China fires back at US, raises own tariffs4 hours ago
- 29th annual energy fair kicks off in Portage County6 hours ago
- Delays, blunders and police neglect in Wisconsin's response to rape kits7 hours ago
- Steel Bridge Songfest rocks Sturgeon Bay this weekend9 hours ago
- Gregory takes over as Door County Dems’ chairperson10 hours ago
- Want to prevent suicide? Look at toxic stress, health care and guns10 hours ago
- Names released in Wednesday’s Sevastopol traffic fatality11 hours ago
- Joint Finance Committee votes in favor of I-94 spending13 hours ago
- No cause found for fatal Beaver Dam apartment fire13 hours ago
- 12 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (June 15-17)14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.