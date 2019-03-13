28 Year Old Mauston Man Faces 4th Offense OWI Charge

A Mauston man was pulled over on March 10th for going over the speed limit resulting in a charge of a 4th Offense OWI. Authorities pulled over 28 year old Jeremy Youngs on Highway 12/16 near New Lisbon for travelling at a high rate of speed. As the deputy approached the vehicle he could smell a faint amount of alcohol. The deputy learned the registration of the vehicle did not match the vehicle Youngs was driving. The deputy continued to smell odors of intoxicants emitting from Youngs breath. Youngs declined to do a PBT test. A field sobriety test was conducted and Youngs showed signs of impairment. Youngs was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and agreed to a blood draw.

Source: WRJC.com





