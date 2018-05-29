27 Year Old Mauston Man Leads Authorities on Chase Before Taking Own Life

On Sunday, May 27th, at 11:34 pm, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a report of property damage in Marion Township. The reporting party advised that a family member was upset and had driven his vehicle into other vehicles on the property and left. The calling party gave a description of the vehicle and advised the subject stated he was going to kill himself prior to leaving. The offending vehicle was located in the City of Mauston. When a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle the driver attempted to eledue officers. The chase ensued on Hwy 58 through Necedah. During the chase dispatch was advised that the suject had a rifle. North of Necedah the vehicle went into the Necedah Refuge. The operator of the vehicle did a loop in the refuge and eventually stopped. Due to the fact the subject was armed, he was ordered out of the vehicle by officers who were positioned a safe distance behind the vehicle. Shortly thereafter officers heard a gunshot come from the vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle several minutes later and discovered the subject deceased from a self-inflicted gun-shot wound. The subject, a 27 year old man from Mauston, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Juneau County Coroner’s Office. The name of the man has not yet been released.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.