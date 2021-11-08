25th Annual Mauston Youth Basketball Camp Tips-Off Tonight

The 25th annual Mauston youth basketball camp will be held November 8th thru the 10th for grades 1 thru 6th at Mauston’s Olson Middle School. The camp times will be between 5:30 and 7pm. It will be led by Mauston Varsity Boys basketball head coach Gil Saylor. They will be teaching and reinforcing fundamentals that are the core part of their K-12 basketball program. They will be creating a fun atmosphere of competition and excitement that will encourage individual growth and improvement. They will stress shooting, dribbling, and passing while teaching the values of positive attitudes and teamwork.

