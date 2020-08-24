258 inmates, 20 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Green Bay Correctional Institution
More than one-fourth of all inmates have been infected, the largest outbreak in a Wisconsin-owned prison.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Tony Evers calls special session on reducing police brutality after shooting of Jacob...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 10:28 PM
The legislation would ban chokeholds and make it more difficult for overly aggressive officers to get new jobs.
50 years after the Sterling Hall bombing at UW-Madison, questions remain. The biggest:...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 9:59 PM
Leo Burt would be 72 now, if the Sterling Hall bomber is still alive 50 years after the explosions that rocked the UW-Madison campus.
Prominent figures react to the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, including Joe Biden
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM
Take a look at the reaction, on Twitter and elsewhere, by prominent figures following to shooting of Jacob Blake in Kensoha early Sunday evening.
Kenosha press conference tense, National Guard deploying after police shot Jacob Blake in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 8:37 PM
The shooting of a Black man in Kenosha and its aftermath has drawn criticism from state and national leaders. The National Guard was deployed Monday.
Walker nominates Pence as RNC opens
by Bob Hague on August 24, 2020 at 8:06 PM
Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker nominated Vice President Mike Pence, as the Republican National Convention got underway in Charlotte, North Carolina Monday morning. In making the nomination, Walker made a specific appeal to 2nd amendment […]
Evers calls special session in response to shooting by Kenosha police
by bhague@wrn.com on August 24, 2020 at 7:35 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said Monday he and the people of the state “cannot wait for Republican leadership to show up for work,” in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police “That’s why today I’m […]
Green Bay man a 'perfect candidate' to be a cop. So why can't city hire him as an officer?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2020 at 7:25 PM
Mexico is his birthplace, but 'Dreamer' Jose Del Rio has lived in Green Bay since he was 2 and says he wants to protect and serve his hometown.
-
