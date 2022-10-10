2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
A horticulture teacher from Minnesota has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota, won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California Monday. Gienger drove the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
'Slavery, plagues and forced assimilation': Why a movement is growing to replace Columbus...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 10, 2022 at 11:28 PM
Many in Indian Country say it's time for Indigenous Peoples Day to become an official holiday replacing Columbus Day. Here's what it means to them.
Appeals Court puts on hold ruling sought by conservative groups barring 'ballot spoiling'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 10, 2022 at 11:27 PM
The ruling blocks at least temporarily an order sought by a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans including William Barr and Karl Rove.
Officials identify Gillett man who died in fiery crash into tree
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 10, 2022 at 9:52 PM
Authorities say the truck was traveling too fast when it left the roadway, struck a tree and burst into flames Friday night in the town of Gillett.
This Green Bay Starbucks is joining a nationwide movement to unionize in hopes of better...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 10, 2022 at 9:39 PM
The Main Street cafe joins four others in Wisconsin in a nationwide movement to unionize in hopes of better working conditions.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Mandela Barnes raises $1.5 million after Friday's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 10, 2022 at 6:46 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson have their second debate Thursday. Here is how to watch
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 10, 2022 at 6:44 PM
Thursday's event at Marquette University's Varsity Theatre will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be broadcast by WTMJ-TV (Channel 4).
Christmas Comes Early For Mauston Cross Country Team as Boys Take Dells Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on October 10, 2022 at 6:29 PM
Wonewoc-Center/Weston 8 Man Football Team Wins Homecoming Thriller 28-26
by WRJC WebMaster on October 10, 2022 at 6:27 PM
Wheeler, Jean M. Age 89 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 10, 2022 at 6:25 PM
