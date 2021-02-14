240,000 in Wisconsin fully vaccinated against COVID-19; state reports 503 cases, 1 death
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Over 965,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin since December.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
No. 3 Michigan returns from layoff, sweeps Wisconsin
by Bill Scott on February 14, 2021 at 9:55 PM
The third-ranked Michigan Wolverines returned from a three-week layoff, coming from 14 points down to knock off the 21st ranked Wisconsin Badgers 67-59 on Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center, sweeping the two game season series. The Wolverines […]
-
240,000 in Wisconsin fully vaccinated against COVID-19; state reports 503 cases, 1 death
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2021 at 8:36 PM
Over 965,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin since December.
-
Baldwin votes guilty, Johnson not guilty as Wisconsin's senators continue to be polar...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 14, 2021 at 3:53 PM
At one point Saturday, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson exchanged heated words with Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.
-
Local Prep Scores from Friday February 12th
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2021 at 12:34 AM
-
Lady Panthers Blow By Weston 91-44 in D5 Regional Semi-Final Matchup
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2021 at 12:32 AM
-
Fog, flurries bless frigid opening day of 2021 sturgeon spearing season on Lake...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 13, 2021 at 8:34 PM
Last year's poor ice conditions didn't stop spearers, and they weren't going to let icy roads or bitter cold stop them this year, either.
-
Photos: Sturgeon spearing season kicks off
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 13, 2021 at 8:31 PM
A frozen Lake Winnebago is the scene for the annual sturgeon spearing season.
-
Bice: Supreme Court didn't release study showing Black men 28% more likely to do prison...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2021 at 7:09 PM
Native American, Black and Hispanic men convicted of felonies have greater odds of ending up in prison than white men, the report found.
-
Sheriff’s Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2021 at 3:31 AM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.