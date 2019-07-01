24-Year-Old Woman Still Missing From Huber Center In Baraboo

Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are still searching for a 24-year-old woman who walked away from the Sauk County Huber Center in Baraboo last week. Inmates like Jasmine-Rose Decorah are allowed to leave the facility to go to work, but they must check in. Decorah left without permission Wednesday at about 6:30 P-M. When she is found, she will be arrested and returned to face additional charges.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.