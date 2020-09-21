24 New COVID19 Cases Reported in Juneau County Since Saturday
The Juneau County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID19 during their daily snapshot Monday afternoon. 23 of the cases were reported during the weekend and 1 was reported on Monday. There is also currently 66 active cases and 1 hospitalization. Juneau County now has had a total of 334 cases with 173 recoveries. Monroe County recorded 30 news cases over the weekend.
Source: WRJC.com
