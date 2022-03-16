21-22 SCC BB All-Conference Teams

2021-2022 SCC BBB All Conference Teams

Players of the year: Adon Saylor – Mauston

FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL GRADE

Adon Saylor* Mauston 12

Brock Massey* Mauston 10

Gabriel Ascher* Wautoma 12

Jacob Rockwell* Wisconsin Dells 12

Jared Nevar Wisconsin Dells 11

SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL GRADE

Carson Klaus Adams-Friendship 12

Abraham Cook Adams-Friendship 12

Spenser Lehman Mauston 12

Joseph Ascher Wautoma 10

Braden Buss Wisconsin Dells 11

*Unanimous

