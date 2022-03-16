21-22 SCC BB All-Conference Teams

 2021-2022 SCC BBB All Conference Teams

 

Players of the year: Adon Saylor – Mauston

 

FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL GRADE

Adon Saylor* Mauston 12

Brock Massey* Mauston 10

Gabriel Ascher* Wautoma 12

Jacob Rockwell* Wisconsin Dells 12

Jared Nevar Wisconsin Dells 11

 

SECOND TEAM

 

NAME SCHOOL GRADE

Carson Klaus Adams-Friendship 12

Abraham Cook Adams-Friendship 12

Spenser Lehman Mauston 12

Joseph Ascher Wautoma 10

Braden Buss Wisconsin Dells 11

 

*Unanimous

Source: WRJC.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment