2024 Juneau County Board of Supervisors Primary Results (Top 2 Vote Getters move on to April General Election)

County Board Supervisor District 4

Herb Dannenberg            84 Votes (advances)

Eric Ford                               62 Votes (advances)

Tom Czys                             23 Votes

 

County Board Supervisor District 6

Betty Manson                   73 Votes (Advances)

Doug Marshall                   51 Votes (Advances)

Michelle Lunde                 42 Votes

 

County Board Supervisor District 9

Mike Keichinger               60 Votes (Advances)

Earl Ells                                 35 Votes (Advances)

Jean Arends                       25 Votes

Source: WRJC.com



