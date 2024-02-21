2024 Juneau County Board of Supervisors Primary Results (Top 2 Vote Getters move on to April General Election)

County Board Supervisor District 4

Herb Dannenberg 84 Votes (advances)

Eric Ford 62 Votes (advances)

Tom Czys 23 Votes

County Board Supervisor District 6

Betty Manson 73 Votes (Advances)

Doug Marshall 51 Votes (Advances)

Michelle Lunde 42 Votes

County Board Supervisor District 9

Mike Keichinger 60 Votes (Advances)

Earl Ells 35 Votes (Advances)

Jean Arends 25 Votes

Source: WRJC.com







