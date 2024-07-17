2024 Election Latest: Trump accepts his GOP nomination on the convention's final night
Former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are expressing concerns about President Joe Biden’s candidacy for the White House. The move comes just hours before former President Donald Trump is expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 18, 2024 at 10:41 AM
The Packers and Badgers gear up for camp, and a Bucks star goes under the knife.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 18, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Assignment changes for Milwaukee Police during Republican convention after fatal shooting (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee police are changing how they assign officers during the Republican National Convention. The department says they’ll place a […]
Johnson/Schumann, Jackaline Jane Age 86 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2024 at 7:38 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 17, 2024 at 6:30 PM
The Packers and Badgers are ready for camp, and the Brewers release their 2025 schedule.
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2024 at 6:06 PM
Interstate Accident Near Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2024 at 6:05 PM
Burdick, Susan Age 53 of Easton
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2024 at 2:08 PM
Roberts, William “Bill” Age 79 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2024 at 2:07 PM
Local Communities Experiencing Flooding
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2024 at 3:33 PM
