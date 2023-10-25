2023 SCC Volleyball All Conference



1st Team All-Conference

Name School Year

Evy Shaw Adams-Friendship 12

Makenna Pouillie Mauston 12

Samya Hughes** Nekoosa 11

Hallie Anderson Nekoosa 11

Montana Groskreutz Wautoma 12

Bri Buechner** Wautoma 12

Bryn Janke** Wisconsin Dells 12

Paisley Lindner** Wisconsin Dells 12

Natalie Field Wisconsin Dells 11

** Unanimous Selection

2nd Team All-Conference

Name School Year

Dylan Walsh Mauston 11

Kaelyn Chasenah Nekoosa 12

Mickayla Andrews Nekoosa 12

Allison Botters Wautoma 11

Madalyn Meyers Wautoma 11

Madalyn Chappell Westfield 12

Sade Partlow Wisconsin Dells 11

Ari Partlow Wisconsin Dells 11

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bryn Janke/Wisconsin Dells

