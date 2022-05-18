2022 Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship Results for Track & Field

1st Place finishers

Boys

100 M Dash – Tristan Miller NL

200 M Dash – Dan Peterson Brook

400 M Dash – Dan Peterson Brook

800 M Run – Ethan David NEC

110 M Hurdles – Franklin Wildes Brook

300 M Hurdles – Franklin WIldes Brook

High Jump – Nikita Shankle NL

Long Jump – Franklin Wildes Brook

Triple Jump – Jack Herried NEC

Discus – Jadyn Young ROY

Team Champion Brookwood (1st Championship Since 1991)

Girls

800 M Run – Kimberlee Downing Brook

1600 M Run – Marah Gruen ROY

3200 M Run – Marah Gruen ROY

100 M Hurdles – McKenzie Woods Brook

300 M Hurdles – McKenzie Woods Brook

4×200 Relay – Brookwood

4×400 Relay – Brookwood

4×800 Relay – Brookwood

Long Jump – Marah Gruen ROY

Triple Jump – Marah Gruen ROY

Shot Put – Cora Brandau Brook

Discus – Cora Brandau Brook

Team Champion – Brookwood

http://www.accuracetiming.com/schedule.html (for Complete results)

Source: WRJC.com







