2022 Golden Apples awarded to Green Bay-area teachers
Seven teachers and one teaching team were awarded a Golden Apple Award this week for their exceptional work in schools around Green Bay.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Bill offering private school vouchers to all students could raise property taxes as much...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 6:03 PM
Voucher proponents say the estimate from the state DPI is purposefully inflated.
-
Langer, Betty J. Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM
-
2022 Golden Apples awarded to Green Bay-area teachers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 5:21 PM
Seven teachers and one teaching team were awarded a Golden Apple Award this week for their exceptional work in schools around Green Bay.
-
Green Bay-area teachers enjoy 'moment of pride' in receiving Golden Apple Awards
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM
Eight teachers and teams awarded a Golden Apple award this week for their exceptional work in schools around the Green Bay area.
-
Fact check: Acting mayor says he led the fight to add 200 new police officers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM
Acting Mayor Johnson says he led the fight to add 200 new police officers to make the City of Milwaukee safer.
-
Green Bay Packers to name 24th member of FAN Hall of Fame today at Lambeau Field
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM
Six of 10 finalist for the Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame are from Wisconsin.
-
Wonewoc-Center 3rd Grader Wins 4-H Art Award
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM
-
Wisconsin Republicans seek more oversight of elections but face likely vetoes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 1:27 PM
The state Senate also approved a measure that would allow absentee ballots to be counted the day before election day.
-
Ciudades diversas, suburbios más blancos, granjas moribundas: 5 formas en que ha...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Las comunidades Hispanas, Negras, Asiáticas y Nativas de nuestra región florecieron en la última década. Esta serie de un año debuta con las historias detrás de los números. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.