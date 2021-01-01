2021 will bring new developments and businesses to Green Bay, but will it bring recovery?
A $500 million new paper mill, a 120,000-square-foot expo hall and new anchors at Bay Park Square. The Green Bay area has a lot of developments and business news to look forward to in 2021.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
A local trucking company donated 52 bikes to charity | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 1, 2021 at 1:19 PM
Contract Transport Services, a Green Bay-based trucking company, donated 52 bikes to charity.
2021 will bring new developments and businesses to Green Bay, but will it bring recovery?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 1, 2021 at 1:17 PM
A $500 million new paper mill, a 120,000-square-foot expo hall and new anchors at Bay Park Square. The Green Bay area has a lot of developments and business news to look forward to in 2021.
Aurora pharmacist arrested after Grafton police say he sabotaged more than 500 COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 1, 2021 at 2:05 AM
The Advocate Aurora pharmacist left out vaccines on purpose, Wisconsin police say, knowing the more than 500 doses would be "useless."
FBI investigating COVID-19 vaccine 'tampering' after Aurora says employee intentionally...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 1, 2021 at 2:01 AM
An initial investigation led Aurora officials to believe the removal was a mistake, but the now-fired individual said Wednesday it was purposeful.
Wisconsin reports 3,810 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths Thursday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 31, 2020 at 10:30 PM
The final day of 2020 saw an additional 41 deaths from the coronavirus and 3,810 new cases.
Assembly Democrats taking a pass on Monday’s ceremonies
by Bob Hague on December 31, 2020 at 8:55 PM
Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly won’t be attending next week’s inauguration ceremony. Minority Leader Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh said his members have coronavirus concerns. “All 38 members of the Democratic caucus have officially […]
Schools are discouraged from restraining or secluding kids. Both still happen in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 31, 2020 at 5:09 PM
Wisconsin requires schools to make a report each time a student is restrained or secluded, but doesn't track how often this happens. Schools are also meant to tell parents there's a report available, but one Appleton mom says that didn't happen. […]
Sen. Johnson continues to insist on investigations into the November election
by Raymond Neupert on December 31, 2020 at 4:13 PM
US Senator Ron Johnson is continuing to push for investigations into the November presidential election, even as most of the nation prepares for President-elect Joe Biden to take office in January. On Fox News on Wednesday, Johnson brought up the […]
Local Prep Scores from Wednesday December 30th
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2020 at 3:42 PM
