2021 All-Conference South Central Baseball & Softball Teams (Local Athletes)

South Central Baseball All-Conference Teams

Local Athletes

1st Team All-South Central

Brock Massey Mauston (as infielder)

Charlie Scott Mauston

Carson Klaus Adams-Friendship (player of the year)

Dalton Pollex Adams-Friendship

Wyatt Pollex Adams-Friendship

Matt Getgen Wisconsin Dells

Wil Michalsky Wisconsin Dells

2nd Team All-South Central

Brock Massey Mauston (as Pitcher)

Zander Klaus Adams-Friendship

Chrystian Quinnell Adams-Friendship

Jordan Jossart Adams-Friendship

Brooks Slack Wisconsin Dells

Jacob Rockwell Wisconsin Dells

Degan Jensen Wisconsin Dells

2021 South Central All-Conference Softball Teams

Local Athletes

1st Team All-South Central

Gracie Walker Wisconsin Dells

Maddie Jones Wisconsin Dells

Kayla Gray Wisconsin Dells

Alanna Wilson Wisconsin Dells

2nd Team All South Central

Maya Michalsky Wisconsin Dells

Jade Herzer Wisconsin Dells

Maya Hale Wisconsin Dells

McKenzie Armstrong Adams-Friendship

Reese Gribble Adams-Friendship

Lexi Peterson Adams-Friendship

Source: WRJC.com







