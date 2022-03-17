2021-2022 SCC GBB All Conference Teams

FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL GRADE

Evelyn Shaw Adams-Friendship 10

Alayna Panich Wautoma 10

Carly Drew* Westfield 10

Haddie Showen* Westfield 9

Hailey Anchor* Wisconsin Dells 12

SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL GRADE

Harley Parr Adams-Friendship 11

Kiya Kolo Nekoosa 12

Montana Groskreutz Wautoma 10

Ava Stahl Wautoma 11

Nadia Hoffa Westfield 11

Brandi Lentz Westfield 11

Karson Meister Wisconsin Dells 11

Player of the Year Carly Drew Westfield

Source: WRJC.com







