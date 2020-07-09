2020 JULY JUBILEE “COMMUNITY UNITY” EVENT DATE ANNOUNCED

During this present time of civil unrest, racial divide, economic uncertainty, and during a pandemic scare; FaithWorks Ministries, a Christian Non-Denominational Church will be hosting their first July Jubilee “Community Unity” event on July 19th, 2020 from 10 AM-2 PM at Ochsner Park.

The primary goals for the “Community Unity” event are; to bring the Baraboo, Sauk County, and surrounding communities together in unity, to raise funds for three of their core ministries, and to introduce themselves as an ever present help and a bridge in the community. During the event; they will be giving out masks, have hand sanitizer available, and strongly practicing social distancing.

In addition to the live music, fun games, great giveaways, FaithWorks Ministries will be selling food as well. They will be selling their famous Pulled Pork Sandwich meal and the Johnsonville Brat Meal for $4.00 per meal. The meals include chips, canned soda or water, and condiments. There will also be 50/50 raffle!

Also, during this great “Community Unity” event that will be filled fun, love, hope, and faith; we will hear from some great community leaders such as; Chief Mark Schauf of the Baraboo Police Department, Lory Seffrood of InCourage RCO, Father David Mowers of Trinity Episcopal Church, and President of the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter Board, and Senior Pastor Antowan Hallmon Sr. of FaithWorks Ministries. These speakers will bring great resources, insight, and perspective to this community event!

Last year, InCourage RCO hosted July Jubilee and raised $500, and this year’s the goal is $3,000. All proceeds from this event will go to the following ministries; here in Sauk County.

• Chosen Generation provides a safe place for teens to talk about the pressures and stressors that affect them today; such as race, sexuality, bullying, mental health, parental relationships and other current topics. Chosen Generation provides an open and nonjudgmental environment of socialization and activities to encourage and inspire a fun filled life based on the Word of God.

• InCourage RCO is truly a peer-led nonprofit ministry/organization. We provide holistic recovery supports. We focus on improving our community by offering social connectedness, reducing relapse risk, and reducing the impact of addiction on our

community at large. When we have a strong recovery community, our whole community benefits!

• Children of Faith is our children’s ministry which teaches the Word of God with simplicity and understanding in a fun, loving, and safe environment. We want to be able to relate to our children of THIS GENERATION and inspire them to “Say YES to Jesus”. We desire to create build virtual bible study for the children, that will include games and teaching.

If you have questions, would like to volunteer, or make a donation; please call Ramona Hallmon at 608-448-6424, email us at faithworksom@gmail.com, or visit us at www.fwministries.com.

Thank you in advance for your contribution.

