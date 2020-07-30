2020 DNC will meet for just two hours nightly during Milwaukee convention
Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech in Milwaukee but delegates and members of Congress have been told not to travel here.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Green Bay police arrest Bellevue man in fatal hit-and-run crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2020 at 5:26 PM
Officials are asking the district attorney to charge Joshua A. Yahsha of Bellevue with hit-and-run causing death, according to Green Bay police.
Sensenbrenner, Fitzgerald and Vos break with Trump over delaying November election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2020 at 5:14 PM
Wisconsin's longest-serving GOP congressman and top Republicans in the Legislature broke with President Donald Trump on Thursday over delaying the November election.
What to know about Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the federal program providing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2020 at 5:10 PM
Here's what you need to know about Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program aimed at providing benefits to those who are self-employed and contractors.
DSPS Completes Inspections at Amazon Beloit Fulfillment Center; Secretary-designee Crim...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 30, 2020 at 4:40 PM
Last Friday, Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary-designee Dawn B. Crim toured the new Amazon fulfillment center in Beloit after final inspections and in advance of its grand opening this fall. The 1.1 million-square foot […]
Dump Truck vs Tractor
by WRJC WebMaster on July 30, 2020 at 4:37 PM
On July 29, 2020 at 1208pm, Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a dump truck vs. farm tractor crash. 66-year-old, Danny E. White from rural Lafarge was operating a farm tractor pulling a hay rake. White was […]
AG Kaul Advises Residents to be Alert to Increased Risks for Human Trafficking
by WRJC WebMaster on July 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul is advising residents to be alert to potential human trafficking during the current health crisis. Social and physical isolation and economic insecurity contribute to the susceptibility of victims, and human traffickers […]
Brown County mask proposal: Where does anti-coronavirus measure go from here?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2020 at 12:52 PM
Brown County supervisors meet Aug. 10 to determine if they should consider a full-county requirement, or keep mask use voluntary.
Green Bay company gets federal contract to help produce PPE
by Raymond Neupert on July 30, 2020 at 11:27 AM
A Green Bay company is getting a federal contract to help produce PPE and masks. The Pentagon has awarded NPS Corporation $2,750,000 to create specialized fibers that go into making respirators and filter masks. CEO Andrew Hetzel tells FOX 11 that […]
