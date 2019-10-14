2019 Milwaukee BBWAA Award Winners announced

The Milwaukee Brewers announced their postseason award winners today as selected by a panel from the Milwaukee Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA). Outfielder Christian Yelich earned Brewers Most Valuable Player honors for the second straight season after hitting .329 with 44 HR, 97 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 130 games. […]

