2019 Mauston Armed Robbery Suspect Identified by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
On September 28, 2019, members of the Mauston Police Department and Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Best Western in the City of Mauston, for a report of an Armed Robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that a male suspect entered the Best Western, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the front desk clerk. The male then left with an undisclosed amount of money. While numerous leads were followed and surveillance video from multiple sources were reviewed, the Mauston Police Department had yet to identify a suspect.
On Thursday, February 25, 2021, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Mauston Police Department with information pertaining to our Armed Robbery investigation. Investigators from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify our suspect as Jason Allen Kijewski, age 43 of West Bend. Kijewski was currently in custody at the Columbia County Jail for one count of First-Degree Intentional Homicide related to an incident in their jurisdiction.
On March 19, 2021, the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office filed a charge of Armed Robbery against Kijewski for his part in the Armed Robbery of the Best Western in Mauston, WI on September 28, 2019.
Source: WRJC.com
-
2019 Mauston Armed Robbery Suspect Identified by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2021 at 4:43 PM
-
Michigan is overwhelmed by another COVID-19 surge, this one driven by young people. Is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 10, 2021 at 12:13 PM
Not enough of the population is yet vaccinated to prevent a surge, says an epidemiologist and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
-
Wisconsin Heights Topples Wonewoc-Center/Weston 49-6 in 8-Man Spring Football
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2021 at 3:48 AM
-
Necedah Wins Shootout over Brookwood 44-39
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2021 at 3:48 AM
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday April 9th
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2021 at 3:47 AM
-
Night 5 of Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': The host loosens up, and 'The Office' and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 10, 2021 at 2:26 AM
Aaron Rodgers has earned $117,725 for North Valley Community Foundation from his first week of hosting 'Jeopardy!'
-
In 5-2 ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court keeps thousands of voters on the rolls
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 10, 2021 at 1:42 AM
The ruling means the Wisconsin Elections Commission will not force tens of thousands of people off the rolls near a major election, such as the 2022 contest for governor and U.S. Senate.
-
Just 7% of Wisconsin prisoners have received COVID-19 vaccine, despite outcry over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 10, 2021 at 1:30 AM
Prioritizing prisoners to get the vaccine outraged Republicans, but weeks later few inmates have actually received a COVID-19 dose.
-
ESPN talkers discuss whether Aaron Rodgers has a brighter future with the Packers or with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 9, 2021 at 10:23 PM
Is Aaron Rodgers good enough to be the permanent host of "Jeopardy"?
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.