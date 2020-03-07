2019-2020 South Central Conference All-Conference Girls Basketball Teams

2019-2020 SCC GBB All Conference Teams

FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL GRADE

Kallysa Farrell* Adams-Friendship 11

Marissa Harnisch* Nekoosa 12

Lexi Brakebush* Westfield 11

Hailey Anchor* Wisconsin Dells 10

Audra Johnson* Wisconsin Dells 11

SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL GRADE

Kyra Bula Adams-Friendship 11

Isabella Escamilla Nekoosa 10

Diana Duran Wautoma 11

Tahya Reetz Westfield 12

Iris Slotten Westfield 12

Brooke Smith Wisconsin Dells 10

Kayla Gray Wisconsin Dells 11

*Unanimous

Player of the year: Lexi Brakebush Westfield

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.