2018 Fall Midterm Election Results

Governor – Tony Evers defeats Scott Walker

US Senate – Tammy Baldwin defeats Leah Vukmir

US House – Ron Kind defeats Steve Toft

State Senate – Howard Marklein defeats Kriss Marion

50th District Assembly Tony Kurtz defeats Art Schrader

70th District Assembly Nancy VanderMeer defeats Cari Fay

Monroe County Sheriff’s Race Wes Revels defeats Jeff Schwanz

Attorney General Josh Kaul defeats Brad Schimel

Secretary of State Doug LaFollette defeats Jay Schroeder

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski defeats Travis Hartwig

Source: WRJC.com





