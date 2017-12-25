2017 in review: John Doe controversy finds new life

While the state Supreme Court ordered an end to a secret investigation targeting Governor Scott Walker’s campaign and conservative groups two years ago, the so-called John Doe II probe once again found itself in the spotlight this year. The investigation, which was exploring whether Walker’s campaign and outside groups illegally coordinated efforts during the 2011-12 […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.