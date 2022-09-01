$200 per hour: Pay raise instituted for consultancy firm hired for Foxconn project
What does Claude Lois do? The village declined to allow a reporter to shadow him for part of a day. After initially agreeing to an interview, the interview wasn’t scheduled.
Excitement for first day of school also applies to our new education team as it looks...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 1, 2022 at 1:43 PM
Two new reporters are helping the Press-Gazette and Post-Crescent beef up coverage of education in northeast Wisconsin and across state.
Weather radar lights up as Wisconsin sees spike in bird migration patterns as August...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 1, 2022 at 1:28 PM
From 7:40 p.m. August 30 to 6:20 a.m. August 31, about 48,438,600 birds crossed Wisconsin last night, according to BirdCast.
14 of Wisconsin's best supper clubs, according to readers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM
From Ishnala to Roepke's, these supper clubs are some of our readers' favorites across the state.
A fight between the FCC and a broadband provider could cost thousands of Wisconsin homes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM
An estimated 650,000 Wisconsin residents lack access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband.
Green Bay Boys & Girls Club to add free counseling as COVID worsens youth mental health...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The club received $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to knock down barriers for an increasing number of children and parents in crisis.
Meet the Press-Gazette's new education reporter Danielle DuClos. Let's talk schools.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Danielle DuClos joined the Press-Gazette about a month ago to cover education, and she wants to hear from you.
'I had no idea this was still going on': Wisconsin parent appalled by race-based high...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Enrolled Oneida Nation citizen Tammy Swiercynzki couldn't understand why a team purports to represent her people with a cartoonish Indigenous chief.
Meet our new early childhood education reporter Madison Lammert. She wants to hear from...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Madison Lammert is a Report for America corps member reporting out of Appleton, and she wants to hear your child care and early education stories.
Wisconsin disabled voters may have help returning their ballots, federal judge rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Judge James Peterson said the federal Voting Rights Act supersedes a recent state Supreme Court ruling.
