20 honored by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 76-year-old museum owner who pulled a semiconscious man from a burning car following a crash in rural Pennsylvania is one of 20 people being honored with Carnegie medals for heroism.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
